Mike Trout News: Reaches four times in victory
Trout went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Trout put the Angels on the board in the first inning with a solo blast to left field. He went on to reach three more times in the contest, bouncing back nicely after his 22-game on-base streak ended Monday. Trout is up to 11 long balls on the campaign, tied for sixth-most in MLB, and leads the league with 36 walks. He's added 32 runs (fourth-most in the league), 22 RBI, five stolen bases and a .262/.436/.563 slash line through 36 games.
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