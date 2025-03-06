Mike Trout News: Smacks second spring homer

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

The 33-year-old's second long ball of the spring was an impressive opposite-field shot off right-hander Landon Knack. Injuries have kept Trout under 83 games in three of the past four seasons, and the Angels will move him to right field in 2025 in an attempt to keep him healthy. Trout recently told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that despite the health woes, he still feels like he's "the best player on the field" when he's out there.