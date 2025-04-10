Mike Trout News: Smacks two homers in win

Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 11-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Trout was one of three Angels to homer twice in the lopsided win. He extended the lead to 7-1 with a two-run, opposite field shot of Zack Littell in the fifth inning before adding a solo shot in the ninth. The 33-year-old Trout is batting just .205 to start the year, though he's posted an .895 OPS with five homers, 11 RBI and a stolen base through his first 12 games.