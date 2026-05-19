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Mike Trout News: Snaps homer drought Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Trout went 1-for-3 with a home run, an additional RBI and two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Trout produced the Angels' first run with a solo blast to center field in the third inning. The long ball was first since May 5 -- a span of 12 games. Trout has been streaky this season, and he previously had a 13-game homerless stretch that was followed by a run of five long balls in four contests. That should provide hope that Trout can begin another productive stretch after entering Tuesday having gone 1-for-18 across his previous five games.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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