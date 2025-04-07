Mike Trout News: Swipes first bag Sunday

Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday in a 6-2 win against the Guardians.

While Trout's streak of three games with a homer came to an end, he extended his hitting streak to five games and logged his first theft of the campaign. The future Hall of Famer was once a prolific base stealer -- his career high is 49 thefts, which he logged in 2012 -- but he's been quiet on the basepaths in recent campaigns, totaling between one and six thefts in each regular season since 2020. Trout's steal Sunday and his power hitting of late suggest that he's feeling healthy this year after playing in just 29 games last season due to a torn meniscus. So far in 2025, he's slashing .188/.300/.500 with three homers, eight RBI and six runs over 40 plate appearances.