Mike Trout News: Three more knocks Thursday
Trout went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.
This was Trout's second three-hit effort in a row, and he's also driven in five runs over his last seven games. The veteran outfielder is batting .273 (12-for-44) in August, lifting himself up to a .245 average on the year. He's added an .837 OPS, 20 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 45 RBI and 69 runs scored over 103 games.
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