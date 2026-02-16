Mike Trout News: Wants to return to center field
Trout said Monday that he wants to return to center field this season, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian said back in December that he's not ruling out Trout playing some center field in 2026, though it's unclear whether Trout will return to the position on a regular basis. Trout began the 2025 season as the Halos' right fielder, but he was a full-time designated hitter from late April on after suffering a bone bruise to his surgically repaired left knee. The three-time MVP noted Monday that he's more comfortable in center field and believes it's easier on his body. Jo Adell was the team's primary center fielder last season, but he rated poorly there defensively and played more right field in the final two months.
