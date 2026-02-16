Mike Trout headshot

Mike Trout News: Wants to return to center field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Trout said Monday that he wants to return to center field this season, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said back in December that he's not ruling out Trout playing some center field in 2026, though it's unclear whether Trout will return to the position on a regular basis. Trout began the 2025 season as the Halos' right fielder, but he was a full-time designated hitter from late April on after suffering a bone bruise to his surgically repaired left knee. The three-time MVP noted Monday that he's more comfortable in center field and believes it's easier on his body. Jo Adell was the team's primary center fielder last season, but he rated poorly there defensively and played more right field in the final two months.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
6 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
12 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
59 days ago