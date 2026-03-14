Mike Vasil Injury: Exits with trainer Saturday
Vasil (undisclosed) was removed from the fourth inning of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vasil got the first two Dodgers batters out in the top of the fourth inning before issuing back-to-back walks. That prompted a visit from a trainer, and Vasil went to the clubhouse after a brief conversation. The nature and severity of the injury are not clear, but the White Sox should have an update on Vasil's status within the next few of days after he undergoes testing. He tossed 46 pitches (27 strikes) and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 scoreless innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Vasil See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central18 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings24 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR130 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: The Best Waiver Pickups of the Season172 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Save Me!184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Vasil See More