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Mike Vasil Injury: Exits with trainer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vasil (undisclosed) was removed from the fourth inning of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vasil got the first two Dodgers batters out in the top of the fourth inning before issuing back-to-back walks. That prompted a visit from a trainer, and Vasil went to the clubhouse after a brief conversation. The nature and severity of the injury are not clear, but the White Sox should have an update on Vasil's status within the next few of days after he undergoes testing. He tossed 46 pitches (27 strikes) and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.2 scoreless innings.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
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