Mike Vasil Injury: Nursing elbow injury
Vasil was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to right elbow soreness.
Vasil was visited by a trainer during the fourth inning of Saturday's game before exiting to the clubhouse. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but an elbow injury will certainly put Vasil at risk of being sidelined for the start of the 2026 regular season. It would certainly be a blow to the White Sox's bullpen if Vasil were to miss time after a solid 2025 season, when he posted a 2.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 82:52 K:BB across 101 innings.
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