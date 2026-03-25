Mike Vasil headshot

Mike Vasil Injury: Officially lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The White Sox placed Vasil (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Vasil required season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this month. He will likely be shifted to the 60-day injured list eventually when/if the White Sox need the 40-man roster spot.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
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