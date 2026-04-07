Mike Vasil Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The White Sox transferred Vasil (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Dustin Harris. Vasil underwent Tommy John surgery in March and will be sidelined until around midseason next year.
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