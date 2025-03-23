Fantasy Baseball
Mike Vasil headshot

Mike Vasil News: Claimed by South Siders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 1:29pm

Vasil was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vasil was selected by the Phillies during the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, but he was quickly traded to the Rays. Tampa Bay elected not to keep him, however, and Chicago then put in a waiver claim. Vasil, who had a 6.04 ERA over 134 innings at the Triple-A level last year, will need to spend the full season in the majors with the White Sox, or he'll be offered back to the Mets.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
