Mike Vasil News: Takes loss in bulk relief

Vasil (3-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one in 5.1 innings.

Vasil was very efficient out of the bullpen after the White Sox went with an opener. He needed just 54 pitches to complete five scoreless innings but was pulled in the seventh after the Diamondbacks put two on with one out, leading to a three-run frame. It was a career-long effort from Vasil, who's now pitched at least three innings in seven straight outings. Vasil lowered his ERA to a 2.82 across 54.1 innings and has been effective as a long reliver for the majority of the season.