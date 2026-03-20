Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski Injury: Battling pink eye

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 3:01pm

Yastrzemski is dealing with pink eye but is expected to be back in the lineup in the next couple of days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski will be temporarily sidelined while he deals with pink eye. The issue is expected to be resolved in time for Opening Day, though. Yastrzemski is slated to serve on the strong side of a platoon in left field.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
101 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
135 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
Author Image
Dan Marcus
174 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
178 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
181 days ago