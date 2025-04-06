Mike Yastrzemski News: Belts first home run

Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Yastrzemski drilled a three-run shot during the Giants' four-run fourth inning. It was his first extra-base hit of the season. Yastrzemski drew a walk in the ninth inning and now owns a 7:9 BB:K through 31 plate appearances. Despite his limited power early on, he's slashing .333/.484/.458.