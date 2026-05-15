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Mike Yastrzemski News: Comes up clutch vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with an RBI double during Atlanta's 3-2 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Friday.

Yastrzemski pinch-hit for Jose Azocar in the seventh inning and struck out, but the former made up for it in the 10th with an RBI double that brought home the winning run. Yastrzemski is slashing .221/.286/.311 with one home run and 11 RBI across 133 plate appearances this season.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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