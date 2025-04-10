Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Cracks walk-off homer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over Cincinnati.

Yastrzemski doubled in the sixth frame, helping spark a four-run rally that put the Giants within striking distance. The 34-year-old later ended the game with a 380-foot walk-off homer to right field. Yastrzemski has now recorded at least one hit in five straight appearances, including two doubles and two home runs. The veteran outfielder has been highly productive to start the 2025 campaign, slashing .344/.462/.594 with six RBI, five runs, four extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 39 plate appearances.

