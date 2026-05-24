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Mike Yastrzemski News: Excluded from starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Yastrzemski will head to the bench for the second time in the series, with the left-handed batter taking a seat while southpaw Foster Griffin starts for the Nationals. Atlanta will go with Mauricio Dubon in left field as Yastrzemski's replacement.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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