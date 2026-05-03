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Mike Yastrzemski News: Exiting lineup versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Atlanta placed Ronald Acuna (hamstring) on the injured list Sunday, but his absence may not change the club's approach to its usage with Yastrzemski, who continues to be deployed as a strong-side platoon outfielder. Yastrzemski will be on the bench for the fourth time in the five games, with Atlanta facing lefty starters in each of those contests.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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