Mike Yastrzemski News: Flashes power Friday
Yastrzemski went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
Facing the franchise his Hall of Fame grandfather spent his entire 23-year career with, Yastrzemski took a Brayan Bello cutter deep in the second inning before getting hold of a Zack Kelly changeup in the fourth. The 35-year-old has homered three times in four appearances so far this spring, and Yastrzemski is set to handle strong-side platoon duties in left field for Atlanta this season after signing a two-year, $23 million contract in December.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker81 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate115 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27154 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends158 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target161 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More