Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Flashes power Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Yastrzemski went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Facing the franchise his Hall of Fame grandfather spent his entire 23-year career with, Yastrzemski took a Brayan Bello cutter deep in the second inning before getting hold of a Zack Kelly changeup in the fourth. The 35-year-old has homered three times in four appearances so far this spring, and Yastrzemski is set to handle strong-side platoon duties in left field for Atlanta this season after signing a two-year, $23 million contract in December.

