Mike Yastrzemski News: Goes deep in win
Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.
Yastrzemski singled and scored in the second inning before launching a solo homer in the fourth. The 35-year-old has now hit safely in four of his past five games, tallying four extra-base hits and driving in six runs during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .232/.299/.344 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 137 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More