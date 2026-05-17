Mike Yastrzemski News: Goes deep in win

Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Yastrzemski singled and scored in the second inning before launching a solo homer in the fourth. The 35-year-old has now hit safely in four of his past five games, tallying four extra-base hits and driving in six runs during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .232/.299/.344 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 137 plate appearances.