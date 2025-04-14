Mike Yastrzemski News: Goes deep, plates three
Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-4 victory over the Phillies.
The 34-year-old occupied the leadoff spot and provided some late offense to seal the win for San Francisco. After popping a 387-foot, two-run homer in the seventh, Yastrzemski returned in the ninth to crack a run-scoring double. The veteran outfielder is off to a torrid start, slashing .311/.436/.600 with three home runs, four doubles and nine RBI and runs scored apiece across 55 plate appearances.
