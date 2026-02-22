Mike Yastrzemski News: Goes yard to kick off spring
Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Rays on Saturday.
The veteran outfielder went deep off Tampa Bay prospect T.J. Nichols in his first plate appearance of the spring. Yastrzemski signed a two-year deal with Atlanta in December, and he'll fill a strong-side platoon role in left field for his new squad after slashing .256/.362/.446 with 15 homers in 454 PAs against right-handed pitching last season between the Giants and Royals.
