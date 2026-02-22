Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Goes yard to kick off spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 6:10am

Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Atlanta's Grapefruit League game against the Rays on Saturday.

The veteran outfielder went deep off Tampa Bay prospect T.J. Nichols in his first plate appearance of the spring. Yastrzemski signed a two-year deal with Atlanta in December, and he'll fill a strong-side platoon role in left field for his new squad after slashing .256/.362/.446 with 15 homers in 454 PAs against right-handed pitching last season between the Giants and Royals.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
75 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
109 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
Author Image
Dan Marcus
148 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
152 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
155 days ago