Yastrzemski's new deal also includes a club option for the 2028 season. The 35-year-old outfielder got off to a slow start in 2025 but found new life after being sent to Kansas City at the trade deadline, slashing .237\/.339\/.500 across 186 plate appearances with the Royals. His late-season surge will grant him a multi-year commitment from Atlanta, where the presence of Ronald Acuna in right field could force Yastrzemski to spend more time serving as a DH against right-handers. Michael Siani was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.