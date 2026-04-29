Mike Yastrzemski News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
After taking a seat against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday, the left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski will check out of the lineup against a lefty (Tarik Skubal) on Wednesday. Eli White will draw the start in left field in his stead, but Yastrzemski still projects to see the bulk of the playing time at the position.
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