Mike Yastrzemski News: Hits second spring homer

Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a home run Thursday for his second homer of the spring. He's likely to platoon with Luis Matos in right field, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski hit eighth in the likely Opening Day lineup that the Giants used Thursday. Yastrzemski clubbed 18 homers with 57 RBI and 60 runs to go along with a .231/.302/.437 slash line in 140 games last season.