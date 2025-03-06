Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Hits second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a home run Thursday for his second homer of the spring. He's likely to platoon with Luis Matos in right field, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski hit eighth in the likely Opening Day lineup that the Giants used Thursday. Yastrzemski clubbed 18 homers with 57 RBI and 60 runs to go along with a .231/.302/.437 slash line in 140 games last season.

Mike Yastrzemski
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now