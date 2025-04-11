Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Hot bat moved up to leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Yastrzemski is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Friday's game versus the Yankees.

Fresh off a walk-off home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds, Yastrzemski has been moved up to the leadoff spot after batting either sixth or eighth in his first nine starts this season. The 34-year-old is slashing .344/.462/.594 with two homers and two steals in 10 games this season. Regular leadoff man LaMonte Wade is batting sixth Friday.

