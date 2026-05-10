Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Yastrzemski will hit the bench for a second straight day while the Dodgers send another lefty (Justin Wrobleski) to the hill. Eli White will pick up the start in right field in place of Yastrzemski.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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