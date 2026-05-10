Mike Yastrzemski News: Idle against southpaw
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Yastrzemski will hit the bench for a second straight day while the Dodgers send another lefty (Justin Wrobleski) to the hill. Eli White will pick up the start in right field in place of Yastrzemski.
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