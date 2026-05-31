Mike Yastrzemski News: Idle against southpaw

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski started in the first two games of the series and went 3-for-6 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while lefty Nick Lodolo takes the hill for the Reds. Mauricio Dubon will spell Yastrzemski in left field and will bat fifth.