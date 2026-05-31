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Mike Yastrzemski News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski started in the first two games of the series and went 3-for-6 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while lefty Nick Lodolo takes the hill for the Reds. Mauricio Dubon will spell Yastrzemski in left field and will bat fifth.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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