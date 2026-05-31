Mike Yastrzemski News: Idle against southpaw
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski started in the first two games of the series and went 3-for-6 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while lefty Nick Lodolo takes the hill for the Reds. Mauricio Dubon will spell Yastrzemski in left field and will bat fifth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More