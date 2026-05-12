Mike Yastrzemski News: Launches first homer

Yastrzemski went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Yastrzemski opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before delivering the biggest swing of the night in the fifth, launching a two-run homer off Colin Rea to give Atlanta the lead. The long ball was his first of the season and also snapped a 12-game stretch without an extra-base hit, during which he was batting just .185. Yastrzemski is now slashing .214/.276/.291 with four doubles, nine RBI and 16 runs scored across 127 plate appearances.