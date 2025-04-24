Mike Yastrzemski News: Launches fourth homer of 2025

Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a solo homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Yastrzemski tied things up at 2-2 in the third inning with a solo homer off Tobias Myers, and the former drove in another run in the eighth frame on a groundout fielder's choice. It was Yastrzemski's sixth multi-hit game of the season, and he's started the year slashing .282/.414/.535 with two stolen bases, 12 runs scored, four home runs and 13 RBI over 87 plate appearances. He's also drawn 15 walks, which is 10th-best in the National League.