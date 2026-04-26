Mike Yastrzemski News: On bench Sunday
Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
The veteran outfielder will typically sit versus left-handed starting pitchers, but his absence Sunday is his first of the year against a righty (Aaron Nola). Yastrzemski has yet to get on track at the plate this season with a .188/.266/.247 slash line in 94 plate appearances. If he maintains it, his 26.6 percent strikeout rate would be the worst of his eight-year MLB career.
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