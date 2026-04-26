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Mike Yastrzemski News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The veteran outfielder will typically sit versus left-handed starting pitchers, but his absence Sunday is his first of the year against a righty (Aaron Nola). Yastrzemski has yet to get on track at the plate this season with a .188/.266/.247 slash line in 94 plate appearances. If he maintains it, his 26.6 percent strikeout rate would be the worst of his eight-year MLB career.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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