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Mike Yastrzemski News: Pinch-hit double vs. Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Yastrzemski went 1-for-1 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.

Yastrzemski pinch-hit for Jose Azocar in the eighth inning with runners on first and second. Yastrzemski answered the call, lacing a double to right field to bring home Michael Harris before crossing home plate himself on a two-run homer from Mauricio Dubon. Yastrzemski has gone 7-for-21 with one home run, four RBI and five runs scored over his last nine games.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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