Mike Yastrzemski News: Returning to action Sunday

Yastrzemski (eye) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined the past couple days due to pink eye, but he's good to rejoin the spring lineup Sunday. Yastrzemski should be a lineup regular for Atlanta in the strong side of a platoon in left field after signing a two-year, $9.5 million contract in December.