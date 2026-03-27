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Mike Yastrzemski News: Sitting against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Yastrzemski is absent from the lineup for Friday's opener against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski could start against some left-handed hurlers, but he'll begin his Atlanta tenure on the bench as the Royals send ace southpaw Cole Ragans to the hill. Eli White will grab the start in left field and bat sixth.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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