Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 10:17am

Yastrzemski isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski has had a nice spring thus far, going 6-for-28 with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored in 11 games. He'll get a chance to rest Saturday, meanwhile Jerar Encarnacion will step in to cover right field and bat eighth.

Mike Yastrzemski
San Francisco Giants
