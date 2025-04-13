Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 3:07pm

Yastrzemski is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Yankees on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski will begin Sunday's game in the dugout with the Yankees sending left-hander Carlos Rodon to the mound. Luis Matos, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos will man the outfield for the Giants in the series finale. Yastrzemski has started the season slashing .316/.458/.553 with two stolen bases, seven runs scored, two home runs and six RBI across 48 plate appearances.

