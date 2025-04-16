Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski News: Smacks two-run double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two walks and a two-run double in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Yastrzemski added to the Giants' blowout in the seventh inning with a two-run double to center field that brought Tyler Fitzgerald and Wilmer Flores home. Over his last 10 games, Yastrzemski has gone 10-for-31 with nine walks, seven runs scored, three home runs and 11 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
