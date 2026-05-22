Mike Yastrzemski News: Swats third homer
Yastrzenski went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
The veteran outfielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning for a solo shot. Yastrzemski didn't hit his first homer of the season until May 12, but he's now left the yard three times in his last nine games, batting .409 (9-for-22) over that stretch with three doubles, seven runs and eight RBI. He remains a consistent presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but which outfield corner he occupies in the short term could depend on whether Ronald Acuna (thumb) needs to miss additional time after exiting Thursday's game early.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Yastrzemski See More