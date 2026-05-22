Mike Yastrzemski News: Swats third homer

Yastrzenski went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning for a solo shot. Yastrzemski didn't hit his first homer of the season until May 12, but he's now left the yard three times in his last nine games, batting .409 (9-for-22) over that stretch with three doubles, seven runs and eight RBI. He remains a consistent presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but which outfield corner he occupies in the short term could depend on whether Ronald Acuna (thumb) needs to miss additional time after exiting Thursday's game early.