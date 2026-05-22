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Mike Yastrzemski News: Swats third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Yastrzenski went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning for a solo shot. Yastrzemski didn't hit his first homer of the season until May 12, but he's now left the yard three times in his last nine games, batting .409 (9-for-22) over that stretch with three doubles, seven runs and eight RBI. He remains a consistent presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but which outfield corner he occupies in the short term could depend on whether Ronald Acuna (thumb) needs to miss additional time after exiting Thursday's game early.

Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves
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