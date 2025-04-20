Mike Yastrzemski News: Taking seat versus southpaw

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran outfielder started the previous four games, including two versus southpaws, but he'll head to the bench Sunday against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Yastrzemski has had a resurgent start to the year with a .930 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a 12:16 BB:K in 74 plate appearances. Luis Matos is manning right field and batting sixth in the series finale at Anaheim.