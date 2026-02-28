Mikey Romero Injury: Battling back tightness

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Romero has been dealing with a tight back, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The team is hoping for Romero to return Monday, so it doesn't sound like his injury is very serious. The 22-year-old infielder has gone 3-for-9 with three RBI and two runs scored in five games so far this spring and figures to open the regular season at Triple-A Worcester.