Mikey Romero News: Back in infield Sunday

Romero (back) will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

After having been held out of action since Feb. 26 due to a back issue, Romero returned to the spring lineup as a designated hitter Saturday, going 0-for-2 in a 2-0 win over the Rays. Romero apparently experienced no setbacks coming out of that contest, prompting the Red Sox to clear him to play the field a day later. The 22-year-old is likely to assigned to Triple-A Worcester before spring training concludes.