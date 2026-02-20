Mikey Romero News: Impresses coaches thus far

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Thursday mentioned Romero as one of the players that has stood out in camp thus far, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Most notable to the manager was that Romero used the offseason to bulk up, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com.

"You see the physicality of Romero," Cora said. "He's strong, stronger than last year. From me, I want to see him at second base and see how it plays out. He did an amazing job (adding strength) in the offseason." Romero had a fully healthy season in 2025, his first being selected 24th overall in 2022. The recently turned 22-year-old infielder posted a .751 OPS with 17 home runs -- third most in the system -- over 111 games in stops at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. While Cora mentioned second base, Romero also played shortstop and third base in 2025. Second base was an unsettled spot for Boston last season, but it looks like a combination of Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin should handle those chores in 2026. Romero, who currently does not have a spot on the 40-man roster, is seemingly in contention for a call-up should the Red Sox have a need for an infielder.