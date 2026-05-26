Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Mastrobuoni (calf) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Mariners' Arizona Complex League affiliate, going 0-for-2 with a 1:1 K:BB.

It was his first game action in more than four weeks, as he is working his way back from a right calf strain. The utility player should move up to a higher affiliate soon and is tracking toward a return in early June.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
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