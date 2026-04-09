Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mastrobuoni (calf) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Mastrobuoni has finally been cleared for games after suffering a right calf strain nearly a month ago. It's unclear how many rehab games the Mariners will ask the utility player to play, but it figures to at least be a handful.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mastrobuoni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mastrobuoni See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
44 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
189 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
201 days ago
Weekly Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Hitters to Watch
MLB
Weekly Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Hitters to Watch
Author Image
Todd Zola
348 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: It's a Marathon
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: It's a Marathon
Author Image
Todd Zola
355 days ago