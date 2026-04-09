Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment
Mastrobuoni (calf) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Mastrobuoni has finally been cleared for games after suffering a right calf strain nearly a month ago. It's unclear how many rehab games the Mariners will ask the utility player to play, but it figures to at least be a handful.
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