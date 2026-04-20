Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Seattle transferred Mastrobuoni (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Mastrobuoni had been in the midst of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma and appeared to be on the cusp of a return from the 10-day IL, but his move to the 60-day IL likely indicates that he suffered some sort of setback over the weekend. As a result of the transaction, Mastrobuoni now won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut with the Mariners until the final week of May, though an exact timeline for his activation is unclear. The utility player initially suffered the right calf strain in March while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.