Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Sidelined with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Mariners placed Mastrobuoni (calf) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Mastrobuoni strained his right calf while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic two weeks ago. He'll be eligible to return April 1, but the utility player figures to require a bit more down time than that.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
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