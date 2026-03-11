Miles Mastrobuoni Injury: Suffered calf injury in WBC
Mastrobuoni will return to spring training after suffering a calf injury during Team Italy's win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The severity of Mastrobuoni's injury will likely be revealed once the Mariners' medical staff gets a chance to look at him. The 30-year-old infielder had been having a strong spring before his injury, going 4-for-15 with a grand slam through seven Cactus League games, and he went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI with Team Italy.
