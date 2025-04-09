Miles Mastrobuoni News: Drawing second start of season

Mastrobuoni will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Mastrobuoni will pick up his second start of the season, filling in at the keystone after the Mariners placed everyday second baseman Ryan Bliss (bicep) on the 10-day injured list. Though Bliss appears headed for an extended absence, Mastrobuoni won't necessarily be the Mariners' top choice to replace him. Dylan Moore will start at third base Wednesday, but he could shift over to second base and serve as the primary option at that position once Jorge Polanco (side) -- who is serving as a designated hitter against the Astros -- is cleared to return to the infield.