Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Mastrobuoni had cracked the lineup in each of the Mariners' last four games against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday while Ben Williamson steps in for him at third base as the Reds send Nick Martinez to the hill. With Jorge Polanco limited to designated-hitter duties while he tends to a side injury, the Mariners could mix and match with Mastrobuoni, Williamson and Dylan Moore at third base rather than settling on a primary replacement.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now