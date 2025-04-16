Miles Mastrobuoni News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Mastrobuoni had cracked the lineup in each of the Mariners' last four games against right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday while Ben Williamson steps in for him at third base as the Reds send Nick Martinez to the hill. With Jorge Polanco limited to designated-hitter duties while he tends to a side injury, the Mariners could mix and match with Mastrobuoni, Williamson and Dylan Moore at third base rather than settling on a primary replacement.